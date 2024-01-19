Orange County deputies use new tactics to crackdown on dangerous drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Speeding and street racing are some of the most common complaints from residents in Orange County.

Wild videos show drivers doing donuts and burnouts near neighborhoods and Orange County Sheriff John Mina says it’s time to increase penalties against street racing.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down hard on street racing.

Watch: Man accused of doing donuts around Orange County fire truck amid crackdown on street racing

Data shows in 2023, deputies issued more than 1,000 citations, arrested more than 150 people and seized dozens of vehicles, including motorcycles, for street racing.

Mina says his deputies recently took on a new tactic.

Watch: Florida street racer hits pedestrian, flips car in fiery crash while fleeing deputies, sheriff says

See the full report in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group