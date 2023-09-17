Troopers search for driver & passengers in Orange County fatal hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Patrol said all lanes of Edgewater Drive have reopened following a deadly Saturday morning crash that killed a 19-year-old man.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:43 a.m.

According to a news release, a Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on Edgewater Drive near Hambleton Avenue.

The pedestrian was standing on the sidewalk outside of the Henao Contemporary Center, and a 22-year-old woman was inside the event building.

Orange County fatal hit-and-run Crash on Edgewater Drive

Investigators said it is unclear why the Ford driver lost control and ran off the road, hitting a pole and the building.

The Ford turned clockwise and hit the man. He was taken to Advent Health Orlando Hospital and died.

The woman was hit by debris and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



Troopers said the Ford driver and three passengers fled from the scene on foot. Witnesses described them as Hispanic men who were last seen heading toward John Young Parkway.

FHP said the Ford has been marked as evidence, and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information to help identify the driver is asked to call FHP or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

