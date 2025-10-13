Tropical development possible midweek, but the system to stay in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are turning quiet again, with just one area of interest in the Atlantic.

The complex, designated Invest 97L, continues to move northwestward in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Conditions are somewhat favorable for organization, and a tropical depression could form by midweek.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a Medium Development Chance.

Long-range computer models take the system to the north-northwest, well away from land.

Elsewhere, no significant activity is expected in the Gulf or Caribbean over the next 7 days.

