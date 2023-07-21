Tropical formation chances increase as low-presser system moves into Caribbean next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — An area of low pressure over the Atlantic Ocean now has a 40% chance of formation into either a tropical depression or named system through next week.

It’s unlikely the storm system will develop over the next few days due to dry air in the area.

However, as the system moved closer to the Caribbean waters it will find warm water and better conditions to strengthen.

It’s still too soon to know where the storm will make landfall as it moves west from Africa.

Tropical Storm Don also continues to move through the Central Atlantic.

Don is forecast to weaken as it eventually passes by the northeastern U.S.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and will provide live updates on Eyewitness News.

