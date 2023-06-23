Tropical Storm Cindy develops in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression #4 has now developed into Tropical Storm Cindy, Channel 9 Certified Meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

This is the earliest we have ever had two named storms this far south and east in the Atlantic, according to McCranie.

Cindy is forecast to track northwest of the islands and lose strength as it stays east of the Bahamas. It appears to be no threat to us, McCranie said.

T.D. #4 has now developed into Tropical Storm Cindy. This is the earliest we have ever had two named storms this far south and east in the Atlantic. Cindy is forecast to track northwest of the islands, and lose strength as it stays east of the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/fVpWtFIDHP — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 23, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group