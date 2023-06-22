Local

Summer storm pattern continues Thursday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see an active storm pattern on Thursday.

After a dry start to the morning, rain and storms will move in Thursday morning.

Our area will have a 70% chance of seeing rain and storms today.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 91 degrees Thursday afternoon.

After several days of rain, isolated areas of flooding will be possible.

A few storms could be strong with lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Scattered showers will be possible tonight with a low temperature around 74 degrees.

The afternoon storm pattern continues through the end of the week.

