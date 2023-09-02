Tropical Storm Katia develops, expected to stay out in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Tropical Storm Katia developed this morning just off the coast of Africa.

It will be a short-lived storm and is expected to stay in the open Atlantic.

We’ll be watching a tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa a little more closely.

It has a 70% of developing over the next seven days as it moves over the Central Atlantic.

