Mostly dry for the start of Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a great day across Central Florida.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be partly cloudy and mainly dry.
There will only be a very limited chance for fast-moving showers this afternoon.
Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s (in Orlando, it will be 89 degrees).
Read:
We continue to watch the coastline for dangerous seas.
Hazardous boating and surf conditions will exist all weekend; dangerous rip currents will be present.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group