ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a great day across Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be partly cloudy and mainly dry.

There will only be a very limited chance for fast-moving showers this afternoon.

Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s (in Orlando, it will be 89 degrees).

Mostly dry for the start of Labor Day weekend (WFTV/WFTV)

We continue to watch the coastline for dangerous seas.

Hazardous boating and surf conditions will exist all weekend; dangerous rip currents will be present.

Mostly dry for the start of Labor Day weekend Beaches this weekend (WFTV/WFTV)

