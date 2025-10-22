Tropical Storm Melissa expected to be Category 4 storm next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Melissa continues to churn in the central Caribbean and is now forecast to be a Category 4 storm next week.

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 50 mph.

A Hurricane Watch continues for the southern sections of Haiti, and Tropical Storm Watches continue for Jamaica.

Interests in the Dominican Republic and Cuba should monitor future forecasts.

Melissa is anticipated to strengthen through late week and become a hurricane on Friday.

The forecast now has Melissa becoming a major hurricane on Sunday and a Category 4 system on Monday.

Melissa is expected to meander the next several days, then turn to the west by the weekend.

The storm will likely approach Jamaica and southern Haiti later this week.

Hurricane conditions are possible in southern Haiti on Friday, with tropical storm force winds arriving in Jamaica late Thursday.

The complex will be capable of producing 5-10 inches of rainfall in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Jamaica, with much higher amounts possible depending on the exact track.

At this time, Melissa is anticipated to stay south and southeast of Florida.

Melissa formed on Tuesday morning and is the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Eye on the Tropics: 10/22/25

Eye on the Tropics: 10/22/25

Eye on the Tropics: 10/22/25

Eye on the Tropics: 10/22/25

Read:

Read:

Read:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group