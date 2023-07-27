Tropical wave has 40% chance to develop during move through Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave near the coast of Africa is likely to develop as it heads west in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Forecast models show the wave could become a tropical storm by early next week.

Early indications are that the system will curve away and stay away from the U.S.

Another tropical wave in the Bahamas will move across Florida on Friday.

The wave will help increase our rain chances over the weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

