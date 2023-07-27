Tropical wave has 40% chance to develop during move through Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave near the coast of Africa is likely to develop as it heads west in the open waters of the Atlantic.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Forecast models show the wave could become a tropical storm by early next week.
Early indications are that the system will curve away and stay away from the U.S.
Read: Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?
Another tropical wave in the Bahamas will move across Florida on Friday.
The wave will help increase our rain chances over the weekend.
Read: ‘Gray Man’ ghost makes appearance before major hurricanes, legend says
Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group