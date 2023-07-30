Tropical wave has high chance of development, but farther away

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring the tropics Sunday.

Nothing has changed with the wave in the Central Atlantic, and it still has a 70% chance of development early this week and staying away.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said an area of showers and storms off the coast of the Carolinas could see some gradual development over the next 48 hours.

There is only a 20% chance of formation.

The tropical wave remains disorganized in the Central Atlantic, but we anticipate minor development early next week.

This will likely become a Tropical Depression early in the week.

Regardless of development, it will stay away from Central Florida.

