Tropics Update: Gulf squall fizzles; Atlantic Wave eyes late-week spin-up

, Fla. — We are tracking two areas in the tropics – one in the open Atlantic and a new one in the Gulf.

The area of interest over the Bahamas is no longer a concern to organize further.

The first area is over the northern Gulf.

An area of low pressure has formed over the waters, but it is unlikely to organize further due to high wind shear.

This has a Very Low Development Chance.

PM TROPICS UPDATE 10-4-25

Elsewhere, a tropical wave continues to track westward in the open Atlantic.

This could organize further next week, and it is possible the complex becomes a tropical depression late next week.

This has a Medium Development Chance.

PM TROPICS UPDATE 10-4-25

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group