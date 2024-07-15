AP sources: Trump makes his vice presidential pick

MILWAUKEE — Former President Donald Trump has made his decision on his vice presidential pick, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity, the Associated Press reported.

Trump’s pick is expected to appear at the Republican National convention later Monday afternoon as the vice president is formally nominated.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has been informed that he is not Trump’s vice presidential pick, according to a person familiar with their conversation.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also has been told he will not be chosen as Trump’s running mate, AP sources said.

Read: Judge Aileen Cannon dismisses Trump classified documents case

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for live updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service says it did not sweep building where gunman was located

Former Secret Service agent explains assassination attempt and breach in security A massive security breach that nearly took the life of former President Donald Trump is now under investigation. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group