Trump signs order to crack down on import violations

WASHINGTON, Fla. — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at strengthening customs enforcement and cracking down on import violations.

The order directs the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to revise rules for importers of record, including requirements tied to bonding, domestic assets, ownership disclosures and compliance history.

The White House said the order is meant to address issues such as undervalued imports, misclassification, illegal transshipment, forced labor concerns and efforts to avoid paying duties.

Under the order, foreign importers of record could face additional restrictions and requirements, including limits on using informal entry for low-value goods.

The order also directs federal officials to increase audits, enforce penalties and update the importer registry.

DHS has 45 days to submit recommendations for legislation to strengthen customs enforcement.

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