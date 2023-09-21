Two areas of disturbance could develop into named storms over the next few days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring several tropical areas in the Atlantic Ocean.

An area off the coast of Georgia may develop as it moves up toward Maryland.

Another area off the coast of Africa will develop as it moves west.

Watch: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday in Central Florida

It’s too early to know what comes of that.

If either system becomes named, it will be called Ophelia.

Read: Lionel Messi will not play for Inter Miami Sunday vs Orlando City

Hurricane Nigel is quickly moving to the northeast in the Central Atlantic and will stay out to sea and way from the U.S.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group