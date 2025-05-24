Two arrested in Kissimmee hotel date night robbery scheme

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On April 26, 2025, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Red Lion Hotel at 5150 W. Irlo Bronson Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida, to respond to a robbery.

The victim met a woman named “Amber” online. After a pleasant evening, they went to his hotel room, where events escalated unexpectedly.

“Amber” let a masked man into the room, who pretended to be armed by positioning his hands near his waist. Though the victim felt threatened, “Amber” seized his wallet, phone, and keys, insisting on his debit card PIN, which he gave in fear.

“Amber” then left with the items, leaving the victim alongside the masked suspect. She came back around 15 minutes later, returned the stolen goods, and both left together.

The victim later found that $2,180 had been withdrawn from his accounts.

Detectives identified “Amber” as Amandalee Kasilowski and arrested her on May 6, 2025.

She faces charges of Unarmed Home Invasion, Kidnapping to Facilitate a Felony, Robbery without a Firearm, and Credit Card Fraud. She was booked into Osceola County Jail.

The investigation led to identifying the 2nd suspect, Iain Cade Alamin Petrie, who was arrested on May 22, 2025, charged with Unarmed Home Invasion, Kidnapping to Facilitate a Felony, and Robbery without a Firearm, and taken to jail.

Authorities say this was an isolated incident at the hotel, and the case remains under investigation.

