Two arrested in Orange County street takeover

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested after a chaotic street takeover in Orange County early Sunday, involving a Dodge Charger doing doughnuts at a busy intersection.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper C. Bonanno responded to reports of over 20 vehicles blocking traffic at 34th Street and Bartlett Boulevard around 12:46 AM.

The Charger, along with two other cars, was spinning at the intersection, causing traffic disruption.

An FHP helicopter tracked the Charger to Kirkman Road and Metrowest Boulevard, where troopers and Orange County deputies stopped the vehicle around 1:00 AM. The driver, 20-year-old Kirk Donnell Shaw, and the rear passenger, 21-year-old Antonio Jaffon Marqez Mitchell, were arrested for participating in an illegal street takeover.

Shaw admitted to having a firearm under the front passenger seat, which troopers recovered with ammunition. The firearm appeared to have a silencer, though Shaw claimed it was just for weight.

A search of the vehicle revealed a bag of marijuana labeled ‘Kirk’s do not touch’ and medical marijuana prescribed to someone named Juan, who was not present. Shaw’s cellphone, left on the driver’s seat, showed Instagram messages and others referencing street takeover locations and plans.

It was seized as evidence and awaits search warrant approval. Both men were taken to Orange County Jail without incident, and the vehicle was towed. Authorities say this underscores ongoing efforts to combat dangerous street takeovers in Central Florida.

