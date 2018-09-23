Two survive small plane crash in DeLeon Springs

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. - Two people were pulled from the wreckage after a small plane crashed in DeLeon Springs Sunday afternoon, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
The plane landed upside down around 3:30 p.m. near 5660 Johnson Lake Road, according to dispatch logs.
Authorities pulled the pilot and a passenger from the plane.
Deputies have not identified who was in the plane.
The pilot and passenger were conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived, officials said.
No further details are available at this time.
