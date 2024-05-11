UCF Board of Trustees Vice Chair Harold Mills arrested in prostitution sting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Prominent business executive Harold Mills, the vice chairman of the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees, was arrested May 9 tied to a prostitution sting by the Seminole County Sheriff’s office.

A report filed by the sheriff’s office said that Mills, 53, was arrested in Sandlando Park in Altamonte Springs after allegedly attempting to solicit sex from an undercover officer in Seminole County. The Seminole County Clerk of Court said Mills faces one misdemeanor charge each of alleged indecent exposure and soliciting prostitution as a first-time offender.

WFTV reported that the arrest was one of four in a sting operation. The arrest report said the sting centered around an online hook-up app for men.

