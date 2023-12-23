Local

UCF falls to Georgia Tech, loses Gasparilla Bowl

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com and Alex Walker, WFTV.com
TAMPA, Fla. — For the third time in five years, UCF ends the season at the Gasparilla Bowl.

But unlike those wins against Marshall and Florida, the Knights fell flat against Georgia Tech.

The final was 30-17 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

UCF finishes their debut Big 12 season at 6-7.

UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn has been a Division One head coach for twelve seasons, and this is his first losing season.

His bowl record at UCF is 1-2, with losses at the 2022 Military Bowl and this year’s Gasparilla Bowl.

