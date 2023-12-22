Knights go bowling in Tampa for Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Knights (6-6) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6) in a battle of two high-scoring offenses Friday night in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Knights come into Friday’s matchup averaging 32.3 points per game while the Yellow Jackets are averaging 31.2 points per game.

Despite The Knights winning their meeting last year with a 27-10 home victory, UCF comes into tonight’s game as the underdogs.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn believes a victory over Georgia Tech in Friday night’s Gasparilla Bowl will do more than enable the Knights to finish with a winning record in their first season in a Power 5 conference.

“It will be really good for us,” Malzahn said, “We’re going to do everything in our power to be in that 12-team playoff next year. This bowl game is really important to keep that momentum going.”

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and will air on ESPN.

Channel 9 has a crew at the big game and will provide updates on Eyewitness News throughout the day.

