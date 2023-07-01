Local

Central Florida community reacts to UCF joining Big 12

By Nicolle Osorio, WFTV.com

Big 12 signage on UCF's campus. Big 12 signage on UCF's campus.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The wait is over, and the University of Central Florida officially joined the Big 12 Conference.

The Knights are celebrating this exciting chapter along with the Central Florida community.

Here we have some reactions from Central Florida officials and organizations:

  • Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer celebrated this accomplishment by welcoming the Big 12 Conference to the City Beautiful.


  • The Wheel at ICON Park lit up the night with the Knight’s colors.

  • The Orlando Magic joined the celebration.

  • UCF’s President Alexander N. Cartwright also joined the celebration.


