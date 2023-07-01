Central Florida community reacts to UCF joining Big 12

ORLANDO, Fla. — The wait is over, and the University of Central Florida officially joined the Big 12 Conference.

The Knights are celebrating this exciting chapter along with the Central Florida community.

Here we have some reactions from Central Florida officials and organizations:

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer celebrated this accomplishment by welcoming the Big 12 Conference to the City Beautiful.

Today is a BIG day for Orlando's Hometown Team. I can't wait to see the @UCFKnights compete in one of the nation's premier conferences and I'm proud to welcome the @Big12Conference to Orlando. pic.twitter.com/CGS3CvLmc9 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) July 1, 2023





Read: Saturday: Sunny and dry to start the Fourth of July weekend

The Wheel at ICON Park lit up the night with the Knight’s colors.

#GoKnights 🤝 #ChargeOn



Orlando is Big 12 Country‼️



Special thanks to @iconparkorlando for lighting up The Wheel this week! pic.twitter.com/E1zPfnkAjx — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) July 1, 2023

Read: 9 fireworks safety tips

The Orlando Magic joined the celebration.

Read: Big 12 signage popping up on UCF’s campus

UCF’s President Alexander N. Cartwright also joined the celebration.





UCF joins the @Big12Conference today as the youngest university in the Power 5.



This historic milestone would not be possible without the support and dedication of Knight Nation. Thank you, and #ChargeOn!https://t.co/HX7K27K3is — Dr. Alexander N. Cartwright (@UCFCartwright) July 1, 2023

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group