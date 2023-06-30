University of Central Florida

Big 12 signage popping up on UCF’s campus

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

The Knights officially join the Power 5 on July 1, 2023.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF makes the move to the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023 and to get ready for that transition, the Knights are adding Big 12 signage and graphics to many of their sports complexes around campus.

WFTV captured video of Big 12 graphics on the Bounce House scoreboard Thursday afternoon in advance of Saturday’s move.

UCF is joining the Big 12 in all sports the conference plays, including football. The Baylor Big 12 home opener and the West Virginia Homecoming games are both sold out.

