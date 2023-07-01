Saturday: Sunny and dry to start the Fourth of July weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be sunny, dry and hot again today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs will reach the mid-90s around the metro area.

Winds coming off the water will keep our beaches slightly “cooler,” with highs staying in the upper 80s.

Read: 9 tips to save on electric costs this summer

In addition, heat index values will peak today from 99 to 101 degrees.

Sunday will be hotter, and Orlando will get to 97 degrees.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group