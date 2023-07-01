2023 Orlando Air & Space Show tickets on sale now

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tickets for the 2023 Orlando Air & Space Show are now on sale for the Fourth of July.

This year’s show will feature performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-35 Lighting Demo Team, and Michael Goulian.\

Read: SpaceX successfully launches European telescope into orbit

The show will be held on Oct. 28 and 29 at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

For ticket information, CLICK HERE.

Read: 9 grilling tips for this summer

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Cocoa Beach Air Show soars into Central Florida this month The 2023 Cocoa Beach Air Show is just around the corner and is set to turn on the afterburners this year.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group