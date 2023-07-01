9 grilling tips for this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s time to fire up the grill!

Whether you are planning on a Fourth of July BBQ or just a regular grilled meal with your family, safety comes first.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 10,600 fires are started by grills yearly.

Here we have nine grilling tips for this summer:

Don’t grill in the garage: Rain can mess up your plans, but don’t risk grilling in your garage; flames and carbon monoxide can build up and cause fire, toxic fumes, or a gas explosion.

Rain can mess up your plans, but don’t risk grilling in your garage; flames and carbon monoxide can build up and cause fire, toxic fumes, or a gas explosion. Only leave your grill with supervision: The moment it is lit, it needs someone to check it. For longer cooking times, make sure to at least keep an eye on it to allow time for reaction if something happens.

The moment it is lit, it needs someone to check it. For longer cooking times, make sure to at least keep an eye on it to allow time for reaction if something happens. Keep the grill away from your home: Avoid the deck and garage; and under eaves and overhanging branches.

Avoid the deck and garage; and under eaves and overhanging branches. Protect yourself: Wear a heavy apron, closed-toe sneakers, and grilling gloves.

Wear a heavy apron, closed-toe sneakers, and grilling gloves. Clean your grill regularly: The more grease and fat build up on your grill, the more fuel there is for a fire.

The more grease and fat build up on your grill, the more fuel there is for a fire. Use long-handled utensils.: Avoid burns and splatters.

Avoid burns and splatters. Protect the kids: Encourage kids to stay at least three feet from the grill. Think about the area where you have your grill so it’s not in the way of your kid’s playground.

Encourage kids to stay at least three feet from the grill. Think about the area where you have your grill so it’s not in the way of your kid’s playground. Check for leaks: A leak in the gas lines can cause propane or gas to build inside-- Apply a light soap and water solution to the hose, then turn on the propane tank. If there’s a gas leak, the propane will release bubbles around the hose. If there are no bubbles, your grill is safe to go.

A leak in the gas lines can cause propane or gas to build inside-- Apply a light soap and water solution to the hose, then turn on the propane tank. If there’s a gas leak, the propane will release bubbles around the hose. If there are no bubbles, your grill is safe to go. ALWAYS keep a fire extinguisher nearby: Garden hoe or baking soda can help to control grease fires, but there’s nothing safer than a fire extinguisher.

