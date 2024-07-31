New bill aims to create notification alerts on phones after shark attacks

ORLANDO, Fla. — You could soon get a notification on your phone about a shark attack.

An Alabama lawmaker has introduced a bill to create those alerts.

Sen. Katie Britt said they would be similar to alerts for missing people or severe weather.

It comes after an Alabama teenager narrowly escaped a shark attack in Florida back in June.

Britt called the proposal a common-sense measure.

Data shows 16 shark attacks were reported in Florida last year.

