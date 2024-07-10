Teen bitten by shark in Daytona Beach Shores marks 6th shark bite in Volusia County this year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old from Missouri is recovering after being bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Shores Wednesday.

It happened just before noon, making it the fourth shark bite in the last week and the sixth shark bite in the county so far, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol.

The teen was standing in knee-deep water when he was bitten on his left foot.

His injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

