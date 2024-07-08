Teen bitten by shark in Ponce Inlet marks the 5th confirmed shark attack in Volusia County this year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old from Flagler County is recovering after being bitten by a shark in Ponce Inlet.

It happened just after 11 a.m. just north of the jetty. This bite is the third in the last week and the fifth in the county so far this year.

This latest bite happened during the county’s junior lifeguard camp. Beach Safety officials said a group of kids were racing into the water during a drill and the 14-year-old ran right into the shark.

Thankfully, the teen’s injuries were very minor.

“We brought him in, wrapped it up, all the campers came and the male was joking around after the fact and kind of laughing about it and thought it was cool he would have a scar,” said Captain AJ Miller.

Read: Shark bites teen in Ponce Inlet, 5th confirmed attack this year in Volusia County

Miller calls the teen’s encounter with the shark, a bite and release situation.

Eyewitness News saw large sharks near the jetty when we went up in the Sheriff’s helicopter on the Fourth of July. However, as Miller explains, those are not the same sharks that are biting people near the shore.

“This is a perfect example, it was a smaller size shark. A lot of people when they think of sharks they think of monstrous animal,” said Miller.

He can only think of one time in the past 20 years where a purple flag had to be flown for an excessive amount of shark bites. But even that doesn’t stop people from getting in the water.

Read: SeaWorld offers shark fans a week long shark experience

“It’s an everyday thing here I guess,” said Volusia County resident Mario Mosesso.

“I am not scared, I think they are sea puppies and i think they’re cute!” agreed Andie Tennant-Claus.

Miller said the amount of shark bites the area sees compared to how many people visit the beaches, is actually very low.

He said people should not swim where they see bait fish or birds diving down. He adds it’s always a good idea to swim in front of staffed lifeguard towers, that way if you’re in an emergency situation there is someone who can help you immediately.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group