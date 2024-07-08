SeaWorld offers shark fans a week long shark experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — The week-long ‘Ultimate Shark Experience’ celebrates sharks in its parks and gives visitors unique opportunities.

Tickets are available for a limited time during the week-long shark celebration happening from July 7 to 14.

The park said the tickets will allow visitors to immerse themselves in a day filled with shark activities.

SeaWorld said visitors will be able to go behind the scenes and encounter 21 different species.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will be donated to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund to support projects to protect sharks worldwide.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Ultimate Shark Experience in celebration of SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary,” said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts. “This unique opportunity allows our guests to interact with these magnificent creatures while also supporting conservation efforts,”.

The ‘Ultimate Shark Experience’ tickets include:

Dive into the Depths: Experience the view of sharks up close with a guided behind-the-scenes tour led by SeaWorld aquarists.

Visitors can safely feed and touch sharks and rays under the guidance of SeaWorld's knowledgeable animal care experts.

A meet and greet with the beloved Sydney the Shark character.

Speed to the front-of-the-line on Mako's roller coaster.

Tickets include a free meal and drink, redeemable at any quick-serve park spot, and a special 60th Anniversary cocktail or mocktail.

As a memento of the experience, you will receive shark-themed swag, including a shark sipper cup.

Learn about SeaWorld's ongoing efforts to protect and conserve sharks and how each guest visit contributes to shark care and preservation.

