Sheriff’s find gator roaming around neighborhood

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s were called to a Mulberry neighborhood after sights of an alligator roaming around

According to some of the people in the neighborhood, the alligator was in someone’s front yard hissing at those who passed by it.

Gator in Polk County (WFTV)

The Polk County Sheriff’s office got to the scene and kept an eye and waited until a trapper came to get the gator.

Here is a tweet from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office:

Today's #WildlifeWednesday photos were provided by Jacob after we rec'd a call from Rhonda in #Mulberry regarding this huge gator hissing at folks from his comfy spot in someone's front yard! The deputies were happy to 'keep an eye' on the dude until a trapper could respond.… pic.twitter.com/w74QGdV4RX — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) July 31, 2024

