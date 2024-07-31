Local

Sheriff’s find gator roaming around neighborhood

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s were called to a Mulberry neighborhood after sights of an alligator roaming around

According to some of the people in the neighborhood, the alligator was in someone’s front yard hissing at those who passed by it.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office got to the scene and kept an eye and waited until a trapper came to get the gator.

Here is a tweet from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office:

