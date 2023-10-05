UCF Football finds bigger audience, more energy with Spanish radio broadcast

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is finding success as a Hispanic-serving institution.

An “HSI” is a federal designation given to colleges and universities whose undergraduate student population is at least 25% Hispanic.

However, the university’s commitment to the Hispanic community goes beyond academics.

Carlos Bohorquez is a Spanish play-by-play broadcaster, and he works alongside Leonardo Rodriguez and Sergio Ruiz Torress in the booth for UCF Football.

UCF added the Spanish radio broadcast for home football games last season and now they expanded and are covering away games as well.

