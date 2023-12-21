‘Charge On’: UCF Knights ready to face Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Gasparilla Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the third time in five years, the UCF Knights have traveled to Tampa Bay to play in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Friday night will be the 8th consecutive bowl game for UCF as they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

This will also be the first post-season appearance for the Knights after joining the Big 12 Conference.

UCF finished the regular season winning three of their last four games to become bowl eligible.

However, it’s been a hectic week for the coaching staff since Wednesday was also early signing day for new players.

The Knights have had good luck in the Gasparilla Bowl.

In recent years they defeated the Florida Gators and Marshall.

