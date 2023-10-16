$13.2M project aims to improve pedestrian safety near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After years of planning and a traffic study, a $13.2 million project aimed at improving pedestrian safety around the University of Central Florida’s main campus kicked off Monday.

The project, which is centered on University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail, is a collaboration between the university, Orange County Government and the Florida Department of Transportation.

The county said it is funding the project, and UCF will contribute more than $600,000 toward construction.

FDOT is funding roadway lighting upgrades along the corridor, the county said.

The 2.1-mile project will affect Alafaya Trail -- between Research Parkway and McCulloch Road -- and University Boulevard, from Quadrangle Boulevard to Alafaya Trail.

Planned improvements

The county said the project will include the following safety improvements:

• Pedestrian fencing and landscaping in the medians to direct people to crosswalks.

• A 10-foot-wide pedestrian/bike path running the entire length of UCF’s property along the east side of Alafaya Trail with pedestrian-scale lighting.

• Signalized mid-block crosswalks at Alafaya Trail and Solon Drive and at University Boulevard and Turbine Drive that feature pedestrian-activated stop lights and textured colored pavement.

• Improvements at major intersections, including high-visibility crosswalks and smaller turning radii to slow down vehicle traffic.

• Textured crosswalks at smaller roads and driveways.

• Upgraded LED roadway lighting along Alafaya Trail for better visibility.

Recent improvements

The county said the following safety improvements have already been made:

• A multimodal sidewalk along UCF’s northern border parallel to McCulloch Road.

• Pedestrian warning flashers along Alafaya Trail -- between University Boulevard and Central Florida Boulevard -- and on University Boulevard near Alafaya Trail.

• “Watch for peds” messages painted on the roadway near the warning flashers.

• Flashing yellow arrows to alert drivers at three corners of the intersection of University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail.

• Crosswalk signs on campus at the three-way intersection of Gemini Boulevard, Aquarius Agora Drive and Greek Park Drive.

The project is scheduled to be completed by spring 2025, barring any major delays caused by weather or other conditions.

See a map of the area below:

