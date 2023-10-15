FDOT releases new details about proposed SunRail extension to Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation recently revealed new details about a proposed SunRail extension down to Polk County.

The agency projects expanding the commuter train from Poinciana to Lakeland will bring more than 300,000 additional rides each year, and cut out 14 million car miles.

There would be seven stops including Auburndale, Davenport, Haines City, Lake Alfred and Lakeland.

It’s projected to cost $850 million to complete and would be done in two phases.

If finished, Polk County and its municipalities would be responsible for paying the 12 million in annual operating costs.

The project is now moving into a design phase.

