Estimates put Lynx, SunRail ridership on the rise. Here’s how much.

Both SunRail and Lynx have seen some recovery in ridership during the past year, but still have some ground to cover before reaching pre-Covid-19 pandemic ridership.

The bus system and commuter rail service are at 12.32 million and 729,922, respectively, for passenger trips through the end of August, based on data from the Federal Transit Administration. Transit ridership nationally has seen an estimated average drop of 28% since 2019, based on American City Business Journals research.

If the monthly averages through August were added to existing stats, calendar year ridership is projected to reach 18.49 million for Lynx — officially the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority — and 1.09 million for SunRail. Those figures could be higher or lower once actual numbers for the rest of the year are reported.

