UCF football announces 2024 schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF football team announced their 2024 schedule on Tuesday morning. The Knights will play seven home games and seven first-time opponents as they begin their second season in the Big 12.

The Knights play four first-time opponents to open the season. They host New Hampshire on August 29 and Sam Houston on September 7.

UCF opens Big 12 play September 14 at TCU and after a bye week, they host Colorado on September 28. The Knights begin October with a road trip to Florida. They host Cincinnati on October 12 and follow that with the program’s first trip to Ames, Iowa to visit Iowa State on October 19. The Knights wrap up October against BYU on Homecoming Weekend.

The Knights play three Big 12 newcomers in November. Arizona is the Space Game on November 2nd, UCF hosts Utah on Senior Knight on November 29 and they have road trips to Arizona State and West Virginia in between.

Kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season will be announced this summer. The Big 12 will publish the remainder of game times on a regular basis throughout the fall, on either a 12- or six-day turnaround from week to week.

