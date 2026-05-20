Melbourne Police probe after body found on building roof

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A body was discovered on the roof of a building at 2261 Sarno Rd. in Melbourne on May 19. The Melbourne Police Department was alerted around 3:22 p.m. about the body at that address.

Officers from the Melbourne Police Department and members of the Melbourne Fire Department responded to the scene to investigate the report. Upon arrival, first responders verified that a person was deceased.

The individual’s identity, cause, and manner of death are unknown. Melbourne Police are investigating.

The investigation is being conducted in coordination with the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office to develop additional leads.

Based on current information, investigators consider this an isolated incident. Authorities do not think there is any continuing threat to public safety.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Stay tuned with Channel 9.

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