Central Florida drought sparks wildfire concerns for Fourth of July celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Central Florida might have to skip fireworks for the 250th anniversary of America this summer. A severe drought has led to over 2,000 wildfires so far this year, prompting officials to warn that those who start brush fires could face strict legal action.

The drought has created dangerous conditions. Officials stressed the need for alternative Fourth of July celebrations if rainfall remains low.

Uthmeier, a speaker featured in the report, cautioned residents about the risks. “With our record droughts and the dry climate, unfortunately, accidents can happen,” Uthmeier said.

“Things can go wrong and before you know it, a fire can be out of hand and endanger our communities.”

Seven Central Florida counties currently have active burn bans in effect. These counties are Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Brevard, Sumter and Marion.

Conversely, Volusia and Flagler counties are the only two local counties without active burn bans.

State officials reiterate that residents should plan alternative Fourth of July celebrations if heavy rains do not alleviate the current drought conditions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group