Flagler County man faces charges after exposing himself at a drive-thru

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was arrested after deputies said he exposed himself to employees at a restaurant drive-thru.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded May 13 to Ellianos Coffee in Palm Coast after receiving a report that a customer had exposed himself while ordering at the drive-thru window.

According to deputies, an employee said a man in a dark-colored van made gestures that made the employee uncomfortable while placing an order.

The employee left the window and notified another employee.

Deputies said when the second employee approached the drive-thru window, he saw the man exposing himself.

The employee told detectives he served the man his coffee to get him to leave because several vehicles were waiting in line behind the van.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 29-year-old Cory White of Palm Coast.

Deputies said White used a phone number while ordering that was connected to a rewards account belonging to his family. Investigators also said his vehicle was seen on cameras in the area of the business the day of the incident.

Detectives later conducted a photo lineup, and the victim identified White as the man in the driver’s seat at the drive-thru, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said detectives met with White at his home May 19.

According to the sheriff’s office, White said he was at Ellianos and remembered interacting with two employees, but denied exposing himself.

The sheriff’s office said White pleaded guilty in 2023 to indecent exposure after exposing himself in a GameStop parking lot.

“This is the second case in just a few months that we have arrested perverts exposing themselves to innocent workers at a drive-thru,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This kind of behavior is disgusting, and no employee just trying to work should be exposed to this type of behavior.”

White was arrested on a charge of exposure of sex organs, second offense.

He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on $2,500 bond, deputies said.

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