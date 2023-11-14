UCF men’s soccer team earns No. 12 seed in NCAA Tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF men’s soccer team has earned the No. 12 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Knights have earned a first-round bye and will host the winner between Rider and Vermont November 19 at 7:00 at the UCF Soccer Complex.

UCF (10-3-2) enters the NCAA Tournament with double digit wins for the first time since 2019.

The Knights were ranked No. 1 in the country for two straight weeks at one point this season, but a loss to James Madison and a first-round exit in the Sun Belt Tournament dropped UCF to the No. 12 seed.

