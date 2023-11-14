UCF men’s soccer team earns No. 12 seed in NCAA Tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF men’s soccer team has earned the No. 12 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The Knights have earned a first-round bye and will host the winner between Rider and Vermont November 19 at 7:00 at the UCF Soccer Complex.
UCF (10-3-2) enters the NCAA Tournament with double digit wins for the first time since 2019.
The Knights were ranked No. 1 in the country for two straight weeks at one point this season, but a loss to James Madison and a first-round exit in the Sun Belt Tournament dropped UCF to the No. 12 seed.
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙤𝙩𝙩𝙤𝙢 𝙇𝙚𝙛𝙩 𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙙𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙩 ⚽️#NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/rjm1xoHhKC— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 13, 2023
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group