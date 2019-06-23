UCF student fighting for her life after being struck during alleged hit-and-run crash near campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - A University of Central Florida senior is fighting for her life in an Orlando hospital, after getting injured Saturday morning in an alleged hit-and-run crash near campus.
Yousuf Hasan, 25, appeared in court Sunday and is facing several charges, including driving while under the influence resulting in serious bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.
The victim’s father says his daughter likely won't survive.
Investigators said the woman was hit at Napiers Circle and Pasteur Drive, a side street off Alafaya Trail and University Boulevard.
Troopers said Hasan had bloodshot, glassy eyes and was stumbling and swaying while walking to the breath testing room.
They say he said" "I didn't leave the scene. I went to help."
The victim's dad told the judge Sunday the victim is currently being kept alive by a respirator and is in a coma.
He asked the judge to deny Hasan bond, but the judge said since the charges are neither capital offenses nor are punishable by life in prison, Hasan was entitled to bond.
Hasan's bond was set at just under $12,000.
Investigators said Hasan also hit another car just minutes before the crash but no one was hurt in the other accident.
