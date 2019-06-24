Gunman at large after 2 men shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A gunman remains at large after two men were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Orange County, deputies said.
The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on the 400 block of Barry Street near Colonial Drive, where deputies said they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.
Another shooting victim, a 33-year-old man, drove himself to a hospital, investigators said. He is also expected to survive, deputies said.
The names of the victims have not been released.
