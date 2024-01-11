UCF stuns No. 3 Kansas 65-60 to win first Big 12 game

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF men’s basketball team stunned No. 3 Kansas 65-60 Wednesday night at Addition Financial Arena to win their first Big 12 game in program history.

The Knights erased a 16-point deficit to notch their first Top 3 win in program history. This is also their first Top 5 win in over a decade. Kansas was picked to win the Big 12 and UCF was picked to finish last in the conference.

Ball State transfer Jaylin Sellers led the Knights with a game-high 18 points. Darius Johnson added 17 points and six assists.

UCF forced 18 Kansas turnovers and the Knights frontcourt had seven blocks.

UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins is now 4-0 against Kansas. He beat them twice as a player at Duke and now twice as the head coach at UCF and Stanford.

The Knights (10-4, 1-1) host No. 18 BYU on January 13 before visiting No. 25 Texas and No. 2 Houston.

