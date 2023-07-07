ULA gets FAA license to launch Vulcan Centaur rocket from the Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ULA now has an FAA license to launch its new Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The news comes a month after its successful static fire test.

The company is finalizing the additional work needed on the rocket’s second stage, ahead of its debut flight from the Space Coast.

So far a launch date has not been set.

“It means they can launch the rocket when the rocket is ready,” said Ken Kremer, with Space UpClose. “Right now, unfortunately, the rocket is not quite ready. The first stage is ready. But the second stage, it needs to be reinforced because they had a hydrogen leak. And they had an explosion a couple of months ago. And so, they need to reinforce that. So, they did a static fire test a few weeks ago, which was completely successful.”

ULA said the company is finalizing the additional work needed on the Centaur V. They said the booster is healthy and ready to support the company’s first launch.

The Vulcan Centaur rocket will replace ULA’s Atlas V and Delta IV launch vehicles.

ULA said it is planning an update in the coming weeks.

