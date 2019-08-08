LIFTOFF: ULA successfully launches Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - 6:25 A.M.: Miss the launch? Rewatch it below in full:
Related Headlines
6:13 A.M.: The Atlas 5 rocket successfully launched.
LIFTOFF of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launching the #AEHF5 satellite to provide the highest levels of protection for communications to our nation's most critical users. And the vehicle has cleared the tower!@usairforce @AF_SMC @lockheedmartin— ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019
6:03 A.M.: New launch time is scheduled for 6:13 a.m.
A new launch time for #AtlasV has been established for 6:13 a.m. EDT (1013 UTC).— ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019
6:01 A.M.: ULA says data configuration issue has been resolved. The countdown is set to resume shortly.
The data reconfiguration has been completed successfully.The readiness poll is upcoming before the countdown resumes.— ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019
5:55 A.M.: Original issue has been corrected, but an additional data configuration issue has been reported. Watch Channel 9 now for live updates.
One additional issue, with data configuration, needs to be discussed before we can press on with the #AtlasV countdown today.— ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019
There’s a problem with the rocket’s hydraulic steering positioning system, so @ulalaunch has the launch on hold until it’s fixed. Meanwhile, sightseers wait patiently at #JettyPark pic.twitter.com/KSfzdTxWch— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) August 8, 2019
5:44 A.M.: ULA said action to correct the hydraulic steering positioning is being developed. The hold on the launch is continuing.
An action to correct the hydraulic steering positioning is being developed.— ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019
5:38 A.M.: ULA tweeted that the launch will be delayed a few minutes while engineers access a technical issue.
This hold will be extended a few minutes while engineers assess the technical issue.— ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019
A concern with the main engine steering has been reported to Launch Conductor Scott Barney by the Flight Control console operator in the Atlas Spaceflight Operations Center. The issue is being referred to Anomaly Chief Dave McFarland for discussion.— ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019
Cape Canaveral is preparing for its second launch in three days as ULA is scheduled to blast off an Atlas 5 rocket Thursday morning.
Thursday’s launch window opens at 5:44 a.m.
The rocket is set to carry a satellite for the Air Force into space.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
It was supposed to launch back in June, but was delayed due to a battery issue.
The launch window will remain open until 7:44 a.m.
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning to catch the launch live on Channel 9.
Launch Weather Officer Jessica Williams from the @45thspacewing Weather Squadron at Cape Canaveral confirms all conditions are acceptable for liftoff a half-hour from now. Live reports from the Cape: https://t.co/VsjWiGAOLx— ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019
#AtlasV today is launching the fifth AEHF spacecraft. These @lockheedmartin-built satellites ensure survivable, highly-secure connectivity between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. pic.twitter.com/jrDulPfWmI— ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}