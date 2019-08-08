  • LIFTOFF: ULA successfully launches Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - 6:25 A.M.: Miss the launch? Rewatch it below in full:

    6:13 A.M.: The Atlas 5 rocket successfully launched.

    6:03 A.M.: New launch time is scheduled for 6:13 a.m.

    6:01 A.M.: ULA says data configuration issue has been resolved. The countdown is set to resume shortly.

    5:55 A.M.: Original issue has been corrected, but an additional data configuration issue has been reported. Watch Channel 9 now for live updates.

    5:44 A.M.: ULA said action to correct the hydraulic steering positioning is being developed. The hold on the launch is continuing.

    5:38 A.M.: ULA tweeted that the launch will be delayed a few minutes while engineers access a technical issue.

    Cape Canaveral is preparing for its second launch in three days as ULA is scheduled to blast off an Atlas 5 rocket Thursday morning.

    Thursday’s launch window opens at 5:44 a.m.

    The rocket is set to carry a satellite for the Air Force into space.

    It was supposed to launch back in June, but was delayed due to a battery issue.

    The launch window will remain open until 7:44 a.m.

