Uncle stabs nephew after argument in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. - A man was airlifted to a hospital after an altercation led to him being stabbed multiple times by his uncle, according to police.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Beresford Avenue when police were called to a domestic dispute.
Related Headlines
Upon arrival, officials learned a man in his mid 40s stabbed his nephew five times after a verbal altercation, according to the DeLand Police Department.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center.
Officials said the man is expected to survive.
The incident remains under investigation.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}