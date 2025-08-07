United Airlines grounds flights nationwide due to technology issues, causing widespread delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — The airline announced that 827 flights have been delayed and 23 have been canceled as they work to resolve the technology problem, ABC News is reporting.

Ground stops have been declared at major airports including Chicago O’Hare International, Denver International, Newark International, and George Bush Intercontinental in Houston.

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports,” United said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations.”

United Airlines has issued an apology to travelers via social media, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the system error.

They have assured customers that their teams are working to resolve the issue and have encouraged passengers needing assistance to reach out with their confirmation numbers.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the ground stops related to the outage at several major airports.

FAA Statement



We’re aware United experienced a technology issue disrupting their operations. Some delays may continue as they work through the recovery process.⁰⁰We’ve offered full support to help address their flight backlog and remain in close contact with United. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) August 7, 2025

