United Airlines workers picket for better pay and work rules at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of flight crewmembers are hoping their voices were heard after picketing at Orlando International Airport.

Flight crews for United Airlines took part in a nationwide day of action against the airline on Thursday.

They are demanding better work rules and better pay after the airline announced it made nearly $15 billion earlier this year.

“We’re the reason they’re making those profits. We spend the time with those passengers. We’re the last people they see onboard a plane. And we’re the reason they come back,” United AFA local president Randy Hatfield.

United Airlines said it is seeing good progress in negotiations.

Officials said no flights will be affected as flight attendants are picketing while they are off duty.

©2023 Cox Media Group