‘Unusual situation’: Brevard County wildlife hospital takes in 20 pelicans with broken wings

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Wildlife officials are investigating after a rash of brown pelican deaths in Brevard County.

The Florida Wildlife Hospital in Palm Shores tells us, it’s seen 20 brown pelicans with broken wings in the past couple of weeks.

Most of them had to be euthanized.

Florida Wildlife Hospital’s Executive Director Tracy Frampton said, " Starting February 19, we started getting pelicans in with a fractured wing, a compound fracture. So, the bone is actually coming through the skin. It was an unusual situation that we were getting multiple ones with a very similar injury.”

The non-profit contacted some of its partners including Blue World Research Institute.

It specializes in veterinary forensics.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also investigating the reports.

Right now, the Florida Wildlife Hospital is nursing three brown pelicans with injured wings back to health and hopes to release them soon.

